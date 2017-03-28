Buying a Used Car? Select a Dealer You Can Trust!

Mar 28, 2017 10:08AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Business, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Today, Community

Do Your Research

Be Aware

Use Your Services

Ask Questions

Save The Paperwork

THE Better Business Bureau serving eastern MA, ME, RI, & VT (BBB) is encouraging those seeking to purchase a preowned car to take their time finding and selecting a used car dealer that they can trust. According to BBB Scam Tracker, over 900 auto-related scams were reported to BBB across the United States and Canada in 2016.“People shopping for a preowned vehicle should be aware of all the services provided for them from the dealership and from the internet,” said Paula Fleming, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer for the local BBB. “It will save people a lot of time and money in the long run.”BBB recently ran an industry investigation on the used car industry, asking BBB Accredited used car dealers what advice they have for those in search of purchasing a used car. The following tips will help people search for reliable used car dealerships and avoid certain issues that can arise from choosing an unreliable business:“The first step in buying a used vehicle should be to decide what type of vehicle suits your needs, whether it be a sedan, minivan, or pickup truck. Decide on a budget to narrow the search. Then, research local dealers that may have the type of vehicle in stock you are in search of.” - Kristen Bowen, Auto Drive 1“Know your budget, the usage of the vehicle, the dealer reputation, and if they can provide you with the nationwide coverage and protection.” - Akee Parwaz, North End Motors, Inc.“Watch out for dealers that advertise cars that they do not actually have for sales, this is called the bait and switch and it is very much alive and real.” - Kevin Li, North Shore Auto Mall“Watch out for Dealers that don’t disclose the internet sales price.” - Laurie Bechard, Automax Preowned“Make sure that customers obtain a CARFAX report on their vehicle... It will show the ownership history, any reported accidents, and most service records from large sources.” - K&R Staff, K&R Auto Sales, Inc.“Utilize services like Kelly Blue Book, NADA to ensure the value of the vehicle is close to what you are going to pay for it, also check your options concerning interest rates.” - Jeffrey Leary, Prestige Auto Mart, Inc.“Make sure to take a long test drive, no two used vehicles are the same.’ - Laurie Bechard, Automax Preowned“Most dealerships selling preowned vehicles are more than happy to answer any questions about the vehicles they sell. They would rather a customer be informed than than make a decision they regret.... Check the history reports, ask for service records, ask the dealership questions.” - Travis Bailey, Poulin Auto Sales, Inc.“Ask the dealer what services they performed on the vehicle, make sure the dealer has a service department.” - Jeffrey Leary, Prestige Auto Mart, Inc.“If you have any further questions have a good mechanic inspect the vehicle head to toe.” - K&R Staff, K&R Auto Sales, Inc.“Ensure that you are given all copies of the paperwork you sign.” - Jeffrey Leary, Prestige Auto Mart, Inc.“Always print the AutoCheck report.” - Laurie Bechard, Automax PreownedBBB rates tens of thousands of insurers, car dealers and auto repair facilities. Be sure to check out bbb.org before buying, insuring or repairing your vehicle.For more information you can trust, visit us at bbb.org/boston or like us on Facebook.

