In the March 2017 print edition

Welcome to the March issue of the Bellingham Bulletin. Happy St. Patrick’s Day, the day when everyone's Irish!

Winter is winding down and spring is approaching (March 20th is the first day of spring), and better weather encourages more activities which we will try to keep you apprised of. We hope you enjoy the assortment of articles and information compiled herein.

In return for delivering the town newspaper to you free of charge, we ask only that you please remember to support the businesses that advertise in the Bellingham Bulletin. We do not charge a subscription fee, so we could not afford to compile, prepare, print and mail the Bulletin to you free of charge each month without their advertising dollars. (Even if you don’t end up buying, please mention that you saw their ad in the Bulletin. It lets them know that their ad is being noticed.)

Following are some highlighted articles, and if you scroll down below them, you’ll see a small newspaper—this is the PDF of the March 2017 print edition. Click in the center of the newspaper and it’ll being up a full-size version of the PDF for you to peruse at your leisure. Remember, we always appreciate suggestions, questions and comments; you can send them to email@bellinghambulletin.com.
Bellingham Youth Basketball Wraps Up Season - Feb 28, 2017 07:00AM

The Bellingham Youth Basketball Association (BYBA) would like to congratulate this year’s In-town champions. (Browse through our gallery of submitted team photos and captions.) Read More » 

 

At the Jan 26 School Committee meeting held at Stall Brook School BHS Principal Lucas Giguere right presented Jason Robidoux pictured with his parents Joe and Susan Robidoux with the Leadership Award from Dean Bank for his work with the Best Buddies Program pairing students to work with special-needs students

Stall Brook School Spotlighted During School Comm. Meeting - Feb 28, 2017 07:00AM

At a special remote meeting of the School Committee at Stall Brook Elementary School on January 26, Principal Carolyn Rafferty presented new leadership & wellness programs at the school. Read More » 

 
Shown back L-R Logan Marchand Charlie Leighton Tyler Enright Madyson Voss Raeanna Jean-Louis Ainsley McNeil Alannah Doyle Kate Vassor Adeline Patete Lyric Healey Valerie Nolan front L-R Mitchell Sullivan Kaitlyn Sullivan Jack Coleman Postmaster Conor Reilly Charlotte Flynn Kyleigh Depoto Tyler Dixon Nina Sullivan

Rielly “Sworn in” as Postmaster of South Elementary Paw Deliver Mail Program - Feb 28, 2017 01:42PM

Connor Rielly, an eight-year-old student at South Elementary School, was recently sworn in as the postmaster of the “Paw Deliver” school-wide post office, part of the USPS literacy program.

Read More » 

Pictured L-R are Selectman Dan Spencer State Senator Ryan Fattman Selectman Mike Soter State Rep Kevin Kuros Selectman Don Martinis and Town Administrator Denis Fraine

State Legislators Address Bellingham Selectmen - Feb 28, 2017 07:00AM

State Senator Ryan Fattman and State Representative Kevin Kuros addressed the February 13 Selectmen’s meeting, followed by a discussion concerning development of N.E. Country Club Read More » 

 

Bellngham Bulletin Sports Editor Ken Hamwey

Ken’s Quiz: When BHS Girls Basketball Dominated - Feb 28, 2017 07:00AM

Bellingham High girls have not qualified for the playoffs during the last two seasons, but their day will come, as it did in 2013-15 when the they twice won the Central MA Sectional Tourny. Read More » 

March 2017 Print Edition (Click on center circle/box to enlarge to full screen; use Esc key to exit.)

In the March 2017 print edition

