In the March 2017 Print Edition
Winter is winding down and spring is approaching (March 20th is the first day of spring), and better weather encourages more activities which we will try to keep you apprised of. We hope you enjoy the assortment of articles and information compiled herein.
Bellingham Youth Basketball Wraps Up Season - Feb 28, 2017 07:00AM
The Bellingham Youth Basketball Association (BYBA) would like to congratulate this year’s In-town champions. (Browse through our gallery of submitted team photos and captions.) Read More »
Stall Brook School Spotlighted During School Comm. Meeting - Feb 28, 2017 07:00AM
At a special remote meeting of the School Committee at Stall Brook Elementary School on January 26, Principal Carolyn Rafferty presented new leadership & wellness programs at the school. Read More »
Rielly “Sworn in” as Postmaster of South Elementary Paw Deliver Mail Program - Feb 28, 2017 01:42PM
Connor Rielly, an eight-year-old student at South Elementary School, was recently sworn in as the postmaster of the “Paw Deliver” school-wide post office, part of the USPS literacy program.
State Legislators Address Bellingham Selectmen - Feb 28, 2017 07:00AM
State Senator Ryan Fattman and State Representative Kevin Kuros addressed the February 13 Selectmen’s meeting, followed by a discussion concerning development of N.E. Country Club Read More »
Ken’s Quiz: When BHS Girls Basketball Dominated - Feb 28, 2017 07:00AM
Bellingham High girls have not qualified for the playoffs during the last two seasons, but their day will come, as it did in 2013-15 when the they twice won the Central MA Sectional Tourny. Read More »
