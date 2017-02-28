Rielly “Sworn in” as Postmaster of South Elementary Paw Deliver Mail Program



Feb 28, 2017

Shown (back, L-R): Logan Marchand, Charlie Leighton, Tyler Enright, Madyson Voss, Raeanna Jean-Louis, Ainsley McNeil, Alannah Doyle, Kate Vassor, Adeline Patete, Lyric Healey, Valerie Nolan; (front, L-R): Mitchell Sullivan, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Jack Coleman, “Postmaster” Conor Reilly, Charlotte Flynn, Kyleigh Depoto, Tyler Dixon, Nina Sullivan.

Connor Rielly, an eight-year-old student at South Elementary School, was recently sworn in as the postmaster of the “Paw Deliver” school-wide post office. Not open to the general public, the post office is part of the U.S. Postal Service’s Wee Deliver literacy program. Paw Deliver, which promotes reading, writing and literacy skills, is a program new to South Elementary this year. Postmaster Rielly was sworn into office by Bellingham mail carrier Brandon Rockwell at an All-School Meeting on January 26.



“It has been an exciting process,” said South Elementary School Principal Judi Lamarre. “Through the help of a Bellingham Educational Foundation (BEF) grant, our school was able to set up its own ‘post-office,’ where different hallways have voted upon street names and a ‘home/classroom’ address. A directory has been set up and students are free to write letters during center, studio, and during writer’s workshop time. It has become a way to integrate the concept of writing with intention, and assists with building the conceptual framework needed to write for an intended audience.”



The arts have also been incorporated into the project. “We are fortunate to have specialists who were willing to help launch this project,” said Principal Lamarre. ‘Mrs. Eydenberg and Mrs. McDonald, both art teachers that work at South School, created a stamp campaign around the question ‘What makes you happy at South School?’”



The following students’ art work was selected for stamps at each grade level: Kindergarten—Avery Mearn; Grade One—Danielle Stockow; Grade Two—Brayden Guidi; Grade Three—Alan Cousens.



South School began working on this project in November, 2016, and had a soft rollout before the holiday break. Full implementation began in January. Third-grade students applied and were interviewed and took an exam to be part of the program. Students stay after school or use their recess periods and, to participate, need to demonstrate the core values of the school: kindness, respect, responsibility, and safety.



Other students who are in the program and their roles follow. Facer: Nina Sullivan, Audrey Drones, Alana Doyle; Canceller: Lyric Healey, Valerie Nolan, Tyler Enright, Maddison Voss; Nixie Clerk: Mitchel Sullivan, Raeanne Jon-Louis, Charlotte Flynn, Ainsley McNiel; Sorter: Adeline Patete, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Logan Marchand, Kate Vasser; Carrier: Tyler Dixon, Jack Coleman, Kyleigh DePato, Charlie Leighton.



