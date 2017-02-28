Cultural Council Awards $5,400 in Grants

Open House 03/01/2017 09:30AM — 11:30AM Open House at Woodside Montessori Academy

Bellingham Democratic Town Committee 03/01/2017 07:00PM — 08:30PM The BDTC meets on the first Wednesday of each month, 7PM in the Arcand Rm. of the Municipal Cente...

Dr. Seuss Extravaganza 03/02/2017 04:00PM 113 years ago today, Theodor Seuss Geisel—“Dr. Seuss”—was born. Join us for oodles of activities,...

Educational &Art Fair/Musical Presentation 03/02/2017 05:00PM Educational &Art Fair/Musical Presentation at BMS: Grade 4, 5 p.m. | Grade 5, 6 p.m. | Grade 6, ...

Mount Saint Charles Academy Entrance Exam 03/04/2017 08:15AM Annual entrance exam for applying to Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI

BHS Drama Club to Stage "Footloose" 03/05/2017 02:00PM The Bellingham High Drama Club will present "Footloose," featuring dynamic new songs for the stag...

Historical Commission 03/06/2017 06:00PM monthly meeting of the Bellingham Historical Commission

Adult Book Discussion Group 03/06/2017 06:30PM Come and discuss the latest books with other adults at the Bellingham Public Library's monthly bo...

Friends of the Bellingham Public Library 03/06/2017 07:00PM Monthly meeting of the support group for the public library. Open to new members. Cost is just $1...

Bellingham Women of Today General Meeting 03/13/2017 07:30PM — 09:00PM Monthly BWOT General Meeting - New members welcome. Come bring your ideas, talents and have some ...

Bellingham Friends of Music 03/14/2017 06:45PM Monthly meeting to discuss upcoming events and fundraisers.