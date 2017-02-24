Valley Tech Honors Practical Nursing Class of 2017
The group of 24 adult students took part in the commencement ceremony, which marked the culmination of more than one year spent balancing responsibilities to family and work with over 1,000 hours of instruction. Members of the Class of 2017 received certificates in practical nursing and are now eligible to become licensed practical nurses by sitting for the National Council Licensure Examination (N-CLEX).
The Michael F. Fitzpatrick Competition Center at Blackstone Valley Tech was filled with proud BVT staff, parents, grandparents, spouses, children and friends.
The commencement ceremony also featured presentations from special guests including State Representative David K. Muradian, Jr. (R-Grafton), State Representative Kevin J. Kuros (R-Uxbridge), State Senator Michael O. Moore (D-Millbury) and Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans’ Services Francisco Ureña. State Representative Joseph D. McKenna (R-Webster) was unable to attend the ceremony in person, but sent messages of congratulations to the graduates.
Superintendent-Director Dr. Michael F. Fitzpatrick thanked the lawmakers for their contributions in support of the program, which has a ripple effect on health care and wellness throughout the Blackstone Valley.
“Tonight’s graduates have availed themselves of a valuable resource for the residents, hospitals, and healthcare providers of the Blackstone Valley,” Dr. Fitzpatrick said. “No matter where their passion leads our graduates, there is no doubt that countless individuals will receive the care and comfort they deserve thanks to the BVT Practical Nursing Class of 2017.”
The Class of 2017 is the third to graduate under the leadership of BVT Practical Nursing Coordinator, Joann L. Monks, MBA, MSc, RN-BC, RMA, who spoke to the students about their journey through the practical nursing program, reminding them to take pride in their accomplishments, but remain humble in their work.
“As the nation moves towards redesigning health care, nurses will play a vital role in providing safe, competent and quality care in shifting and various health care settings. This is not an obstacle for our nurses, but a challenge and an opportunity,” Monks said. “As the nursing profession evolves, remember your roots as providing compassion, caring for your client, being an advocate and providing client education. Be a leader and a role model.”
The BVT Post-Secondary Practical Nursing program was established in 2009 to provide adults in the Blackstone Valley the life-changing opportunity to pursue a career in healthcare. The program has the approval of the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and provides 1090 hours of instruction, with a minimum of 945 hours of nursing courses, 540 of which are clinical practice.
Applications are currently being accepted for classes starting August 2017. To learn more about the BVT Post-Secondary Practical Nursing program, please contact Practical Nursing Coordinator Joann Monks, MBA, MSc, RN-BC, RMA, at (508) 529-7758, extension 3122, or pnp@valleytech.k12.ma.us. Details are also available at www.valleytech.k12.ma.us
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of vigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.