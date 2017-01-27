Ken’s Quiz: The 1993 Super Bowl Victory

Jan 27, 2017 06:00AM, Published by Kenneth Hamwey, Categories: Sports, Schools, In Print, Life+Leisure, Community, Today, Seniors

Bellngham Bulletin Sports Editor Ken Hamwey

Which team did Bellingham High defeat to win its first Super Bowl title? The triumph in that 1993 Super Bowl was a blowout. How many points did BHS win by? Who was the MVP for Bellingham in the 1993 bowl game? Who was the starting quarterback in the 1993 rout? Name the three primary running backs on the 1993 squad. Name the only team to defeat Bellingham in 1993. Which player on the 1993 team was chosen as the Tri Valley League’s Lineman of the Year? The lineman on the 1993 team who won the TVL award as Lineman of the Year earned a full scholarship to play at a Division 1 New England college. Name the school. Jerremy Bernard was a talented player on the 1993 team. How many times was he selected as a TVL grid all-star? Bernard also excelled in another sport. Name it.

ANSWERS

Bellingham High has had its share of glorious moments in its lengthy and successful athletic history. Trying to choose one that tops the list would be a difficult task.Some will point to the Blackhawks’ three state championships in field hockey as a candidate. Others may cast a vote for the boys basketball team of 2003 that defeated Bromfield, 49-40, and won the school’s first state crown in basketball. In terms of one-day domination, how about Bellingham’s double victory on June 14, 2014, when its baseball and softball teams captured state crowns in Worcester. The boys beat Monument Mountain and the girls upset a favored Grafton squad.All the above are worthy candidates, but the school’s first Super Bowl victory in 1993 has special significance. It signaled to other Tri Valley League schools that BHS had arrived as a football power, and winning a bowl game served notice that the lean years of the 1960s and 1970s were a fading memory. Led by a new coach (Dale Caparaso) and a spirit that focused on desire and dedication, the initial venture into Super Bowl territory provided the spark that produced three more Bowl triumphs.Four Super Bowl victories took plenty of hard work and commitment. It’s difficult not to salute that accomplishment as the school’s most successful feat. So, try your luck with this quiz that focuses on Bellingham High’s first Super Bowl victory in 1993.Marian High of Framingham.BHS won by 23 (41-18).Running back Jerremy Bernard.Greg Smith.Jerremy Bernard, Mark Goyer and Jeff Larose.Westwood.Adam Bernard, who is Jerremy’s cousin.The University of Rhode Island.Twice.Track (100, long jump and 4x100 relay).