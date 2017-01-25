Blackstone Valley Tech Highlighted on "Chronicle"
Jan 25, 2017 01:30PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Schools, County+State, Life+Leisure, Community, Today, Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors
The nightly news magazine was inspired by the spotlight the recent election placed on the working class in the United States. Their inspiration led them to research and report on the standing of the working class in Massachusetts – one of the most expensive places to live in the United States.
While researching, “Chronicle” Senior Producer Stan Leven learned about the skills gap many industries are facing where the number of skilled workers retiring outpace the number of skilled workers entering the trades. The interest in Valley Tech was fueled by the system’s success in training students to meet rigorous industry standards needed for skilled jobs.
During their recent visit, Leven and his production team toured a variety of Valley Tech’s shops and classrooms, and spoke with several students about their technical education and future career aspirations. For Electrical senior Angela Vergilis of Douglas, the career technical education she is receiving at Valley Tech is laying a foundation for a successful future.
“I am absolutely going to continue working in the electrical trade after I graduate from BVT,” Vergilis said. “BVT helped me discover my passion for electrical work then plan my future. The projects I’ve done in shop taught me that I don’t want to settle for one section of electrical work – residential, commercial, or industrial – because I enjoy working on every aspect.”
Members of the administrative team including Superintendent-Director Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick were also recruited to speak with the producers of “Chronicle.”
“It is a distinct honor to be recruited by the producers of Channel Five’s award winning program. We hope all members of the Blackstone Valley Tech extended family share the earned pride of this distinction,” Dr. Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick noted that in his nearly 25 years as BVT Superintendent-Director, “Chronicle” has visited the school four times to highlight various programs and initiatives.
The “Chronicle” episode Blue Collar: Training at Blackstone Valley Tech aired on Wednesday, January 18, on WCVB-TV Boston.
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of vigorous vocational, technical and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.