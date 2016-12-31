Skip to main content

In the January 2017 Print Edition

Dec 31, 2016 08:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Business, Life+Leisure, In Print, Sports, Schools, Community, Today, County+State, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Bellingham Bulletin, January 2017

The holidays are over and now it’s time to stop and take a deep cleansing breath. I think it’s accurate to say that this month brings with it the inauguration of unquestionably the most controversial president ever elected in this country. Whether you are looking forward to the new year with anticipation or dread, uncertainty is the underlying theme. Speculation runs rampant about the changes to come and it’s now more important than ever to support local businesses; it’s also important to support the businesses that advertise in the Bellingham Bulletin, since we could not afford to prepare, print and mail the Bulletin to you free of charge each month without their advertising dollars. We do not charge a subscription fee, so ad dollars are our only operating revenue.

The January issue contains a comprehensive look at the Maple Street warehouse complex proposed by Campanelli, the developer who also built Maple Street's Victory Packaging. A final decision will be made by the Bellingham Planning Board on Jan. 12, so please read up on it and make your opinion known before the Board decides. (No matter where you live in town, chances are you have occasion to drive on Maple Street at some point during your week, so even if this complex doesn’t effect your home, it will effect your travel time and/or experience.)

We invite you to browse through this issue at your leisure. Remember, we always appreciate suggestions, questions and comments; you can send them to email@bellinghambulletin.com. Below are some highlights, or you may scroll down and click on the flipping newspaper icon to view the PDF file of the January issue in its entirety.

In the January 2017 issue

  • Steals and Deals

    12/31/2016
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    01/01/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Steals and Deals

    12/31/2016
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    01/01/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    01/07/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    01/08/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Bellingham Women of Today General Meeting

    01/09/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00PM

    Monthly BWOT General Meeting - New members welcome. Come bring your ideas, talents and have some ...

  • Steals and Deals

    01/14/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    01/15/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    01/21/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Bellingham Bulletin