Jerald Mayhew, 1936-2016



Jerald Mayhew

Jerry Mayhew, who served Bellingham as a Selectman for 21 years, died after a lengthy illness on Dec. 26. He was 80 years old. Mayhew first ran for Selectman in 1995, won election that year and was successful on six other occasions. The only time he lost a race for Selectman was in 2007; a year later, in 2008, he returned to the Board, getting the most votes in a three-way race.



A native of Wisconsin, Mayhew, was a captain in the Army, then he worked in sales for a sporting goods distributor. After retiring from that, he operated a coffee shop at Khoury Plaza. H later worked at Coachmen’s Lodge and Grumpy’s Restaurant.



He was a member of the Bellingham Republican Town Committee and also served on numerous sub-committees during his tenure on the Board of Selectmen. He was a 2-time president of the Bellingham Business Association.



An avid Green Bay Packers fan, Mayhew is credited with helping Bellingham High School start an ice hockey team by promoting and working with Bellingham’s Youth Hockey Program.



He is survived by two sons and a daughter: Dan, Robert and Julie. No services have ben scheduled at this time, but a memorial ceremony to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date.





