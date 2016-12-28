Jerald Mayhew, 1936-2016
Jerald Mayhew
A native of Wisconsin, Mayhew, was a captain in the Army, then he worked in sales for a sporting goods distributor. After retiring from that, he operated a coffee shop at Khoury Plaza. H later worked at Coachmen’s Lodge and Grumpy’s Restaurant.
He was a member of the Bellingham Republican Town Committee and also served on numerous sub-committees during his tenure on the Board of Selectmen. He was a 2-time president of the Bellingham Business Association.
An avid Green Bay Packers fan, Mayhew is credited with helping Bellingham High School start an ice hockey team by promoting and working with Bellingham’s Youth Hockey Program.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter: Dan, Robert and Julie. No services have ben scheduled at this time, but a memorial ceremony to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date.
