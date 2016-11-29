December at the Bellingham Public Library

Nov 29, 2016 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Life+Leisure, In Print, Schools, Community, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

December Events

Polar Express Extravaganza—Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 pm. Families are invited to join us on the Polar Express. Enjoy hot chocolate as you sit down and listen to the voice of Liam Neeson as he reads The Polar Express while the pages are projected on the screen. After the 15-minute story event, you’ll be able to meet Santa, make holiday crafts, have fun in our seasonal photo booth, and more. Please register. (FYI: There will not be an actual train at the library.)

Book a Librarian—Wednesdays, 5 & 5:45 pm. Tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual, Book a Librarian sessions feature a library staff member who will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services, such as learning to use a computer, tablet, email or the internet; downloading eBooks and audiobooks; researching; discovering new books and authors to read and enjoy; business, nonprofit or genealogy help, etc. Please register.

Regular Events for Children

Mondays in the Middle—2:30–4 pm, for students in grades 4-7. Drop by the children’s program room after school for video games, board games, laptops, and homework.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors—Mondays, Dec. 5 and 19, 6:30–7:30 pm. Please register.

Ring-A-Ding—Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:05 and 10:50 am; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10:15 am, through Dec. 23, for ages 0–5 (no class Dec. 6), in the Teen Room, limited to first 50 people. Please attend only one session of Ring a Ding per week.

Magic School Bus—Monday, Dec. 12, 4:15 pm, for ages 4-8. Watch a Magic School Bus episode and do a related experiment/craft/activity. Please register.

Book Babies—Tuesdays, 11:35 am, and Wednesdays, 9:35 am, for ages 0–23 months (through Dec. 14; no class Dec. 6). Please register.

Crafternoons—Tuesdays, 2:30-4 pm, for grades 4–7. Drop by after school every Tuesday for a craft, or video games, board games, laptops and more.

Wicked Awesome Wednesdays—Wednesdays, 2:30-4 pm, for grades 4-7. Enjoy video games, board games, laptops and more; meet your friends for a fun afternoon. No registration required.

Lego Club—Wednesdays, 4 pm, for all ages.

Wild Things Story Time—Thursdays through Dec. 15, 1:15 pm, for ages 3-5. This story time will feature a different wild animal each week along with activities/a craft. Please register.

Events for Teens

Teen Room Activities—Stop by the Teen Room any day, 2–5 pm, for grades 6-12. Use computers, play on the WiiU and XBox One, play board games, and create craft projects with your friends.

YA Book Lovers Book Club—Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 pm, for teens and adults. If you like to read and talk about books, then join us for fun discussions and a snack (for teens and adults). Read from different genres chosen by group members. Please register your first time attending. This month’s book is Everything Everything by Nicola Yoon.Copies available at the library.

Events for Adults

Book Discussion Group—Monday, Dec. 5, at 3 and 6:30 pm, new members welcome (drop in). From November through the spring, the book discussion group meets in both afternoon and evening sessions. Pick the one that best meets your schedule.

Friends of the Library Meeting—Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 pm.

Coloring for Adults—Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 pm (drop in).

Library Board of Trustees Meeting—Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 pm.

Bellingham Skein Artists Adult Knitting Group— Thursdays, 6:30 pm (drop in).

YA Book Lovers Book Club—Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 pm, for teens and adults. (See above "Events for Teens.")

The library will be closed Dec. 24—26 for Christmas and Dec. 31—Jan. 2 for New Year’s.Library Community Room UpdateRepairs have begun to the community room/kitchen; the earliest the room will be available is early to mid-January. We will update the library website each month with details about the progress of the repair. We ask for your patience while we work through the details, and remain very thankful that no one was injured. The library staff looks forward to continuing to offer services and programs to the community.Note: Because the community room is unavailable, we ask that you check the library calendar for updated details on all December events; many of them may be cancelled, rescheduled or relocated.Note: On days when there is no school, there is also no programming at the library.