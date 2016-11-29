Ken’s Sports Quiz: Basketball, Ice Hockey Take Center Stage

Nov 29, 2016 06:00AM, Published by Kenneth Hamwey, Categories: Life+Leisure, In Print, Sports, Schools, Community, Seniors

Bellngham Bulletin Sports Editor Ken Hamwey

The 1979-80 Bellingham ice hockey team advanced to the Eastern Mass. Division 2 quarterfinals at Boston Garden, where it lost, 5-2. Who beat Bellingham? This boys basketball player was first off the bench when Bellingham High won its only State Championship by defeating Bromfield, 49-40, in 2003. The following year, in 2004, he was named the Tri Valley League’s Most Valuable Player. Who is he? Stacy Bilodeau, Bellingham’s girls basketball coach, had an ultra successful run as a coach in the Bay State League. What school did Bilodeau direct? Who was Bellingham High’s first ice hockey coach? Who is Bellingham High’s all-time leader in career points in ice hockey? Who was the coach when the boys basketball team won the Tri Valley League championship in 1983? Name the only player in Bellingham High basketball history to play professionally. There are two brother-sister combinations that surpassed 1,000 points. Name the two sets. Who was Bellingham High’s first African American 1,000 point scorer? The 2013-14 girls basketball team at Bellingham finished its season with the best record in school history, going 20-4. Name the four teams that defeated the Blackhawks.

Oliver Ames. Will Spont. Walpole. Roger Guillemette. Justin Park. Jim Bonollo. Jeff Black, who played in Israel. Brian and Kim Trites and Matt and Stacey Blue. Bob “Satch’’ McDaniel, class of 1971 (1,204 points). Watertown, Medfield, Hopkinton and Hoosac Valley (in the state semifinals).

Ken’s Sports Quiz — Basketball, Ice Hockey Take Center StageBy KEN HAMWEY, Bulletin Sports EditorWinter sports will be getting under way soon, so what better time to take a quiz that deals with basketball and ice hockey.Bellingham High has tradition in both sports — the girls basketball squad advanced to a pair of state semifinal games in 2014 and 2015, and the boys hoop contingent captured a state crown in 2003. The ice hockey team advanced in tourney play to the quarterfinals at Boston Garden in only its second year of competition, and last year broke a 14-year drought by returning to the playoffs, where it bowed in the second round to Dartmouth.Try your luck with these 10 questions that highlight some of Bellingham High’s top players, coaches and bright moments on the hardwood floor and on the ice.Scroll down to see how many questions you answered correctly.ANSWERS