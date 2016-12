In the December 2016 Print Edition

Nov 29, 2016 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Business, Life+Leisure, In Print, Sports, Schools, Community, County+State, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Happy Holidays and Best Wishes to all of our Bellingham Bulletin readers!

Our December issue features a listing of all of the holiday festivities and services being hosted by local churches and organizations—at least the ones that we were made aware of, no doubt there are many more planned. We encourage everyone who can to watch and contribute to the Bellingham Women of Today’s annual Santa’s Elves telethon. It is a great deal of work to organize and run, and the members of the BWOT do an incredible job. Working in conjunction with St. Blaise church, the BWOT telethon benefits so many local families in need.There are also several other interesting articles that you can browse through here as well as what's going on at the public library and senior center, or you click on the newspaper icon below, which will bring up a PDF file of the complete December print edition that you can check out in your spare time.As always, we encourage you to shop locally and supportadvertisers. Even if you don’t buy, please let them know that you saw their ad in the. Their advertising is what makes it possible for us to produce and mail theto you free of charge every month.As always, we welcome your suggestions. Feel free to email us at email@BellinghamBulletin.com Also, please like our Facebook page, which you can do right from our website, www.BellinghamBulletin.com . Happy reading!