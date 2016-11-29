In the December 2016 Print Edition
Nov 29, 2016 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Business, Life+Leisure, In Print, Sports, Schools, Community, County+State, MUNICIPAL, Seniors
Happy Holidays and Best Wishes to all of our Bellingham Bulletin readers!Our December issue features a listing of all of the holiday festivities and services being hosted by local churches and organizations—at least the ones that we were made aware of, no doubt there are many more planned. We encourage everyone who can to watch and contribute to the Bellingham Women of Today’s annual Santa’s Elves telethon. It is a great deal of work to organize and run, and the members of the BWOT do an incredible job. Working in conjunction with St. Blaise church, the BWOT telethon benefits so many local families in need.
There are also several other interesting articles that you can browse through here as well as what's going on at the public library and senior center, or you click on the newspaper icon below, which will bring up a PDF file of the complete December print edition that you can check out in your spare time.
As always, we encourage you to shop locally and support Bellingham Bulletin advertisers. Even if you don’t buy, please let them know that you saw their ad in the Bulletin. Their advertising is what makes it possible for us to produce and mail the Bellingham Bulletin to you free of charge every month.
As always, we welcome your suggestions. Feel free to email us at email@BellinghamBulletin.com Also, please like our Facebook page, which you can do right from our website, www.BellinghamBulletin.com. Happy reading!
BBA’s “Taste of Bellingham” Improves with Age - Nov 30, 2016 06:00AM
Members of the Bellingham Business Association’s (BBA’s) Board of Directors aim each year to make their Taste of Bellingham even better than the previous year’s event. Read More »
Hylander Shares Stories of the Kennedy-Nixon Election - Nov 30, 2016 06:00AM
Anyone who considers history a dull topic has obviously never had an opportunity to sit in on one of Dr. Gary Hylander’s “classes.” His presentation in October covered the 1960 election. Read More »
Native Americans Visit South Elementary Third Grades - Nov 30, 2016 06:00AM
Third-grade students at South Elementary School met two members of the Abenaki Tribe, recently, Wolfsong and Misty Waters, who brought with them items used by Native Americans. Read More »
December at the Bellingham Public Library - Nov 29, 2016 06:00AM
The library will be closed Dec. 24—26 for Christmas and Dec. 31—Jan. 2 for New Year’s, but there is still plenty of fun to be had on the days when it's open! Read More »
Bellingham Senior Center Announces December News & Events - Nov 29, 2016 06:00AM
Learn how to earn a break on your property taxes and get help paying for your heat this winter, plus there are several holiday events planned for Bellingham senior citizens to enjoy. Read More »
December 2016
Bellingham, Massachusetts In the December 2016 Print Edition